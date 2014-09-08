WIN! A mobile accessories bundle worth over £250 from Accessory Lab

There's wood in there and everything

We've teamed up with Accessory Lab for your chance to supercharge your mobile phone with a cracking bundle of accessories!

Two lucky winners will each receive:

Olixar Qi Tone Alarm Clock Bluetooth Qi Charging Speaker in Dark Wood (worth £99.99)

Olixar Light Beats Bluetooth Light Bulb (worth £49.99)

Olixar Clip and Talk (worth £29.99)

Olixar Boombrick (worth £34.99)

Olixar X1 Stereo Headset (worth £19.99)

Olixar Superfast Car Charger (either USB or Lightning – whichever you prefer - (worth £14.99)

Olixar Hexstyli (worth £14.99)

Each competition bundle is worth nearly £265 and includes all the basic accessories you need to keep your phone charged and music on full power as well as other handy mobile accessories that are sure to make your life easier and more connected.

From everyday essentials like stylish hands-free headsets with echo and noise cancellation technology; a car charger that ensures superfast powering of one or more devices to a visually-appealing LED alarm clock with wireless charging capabilities to a multi-functional 6-in-1 stylus, this prize has something for every gadget lover.

These products are just some of the wide range of mobile accessories in the Olixar and Encase product ranges from Accessory Lab: www.accessorylab.co.uk.

This competition is now closed.

