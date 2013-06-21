TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Nook Simple Touch for £29

Hello and welcome to TechRadar's roundup of the best technology prices from around the internet. We've trawled online and high street retailers to find the best prices for a wide range of tech, so you can get maximum bang for minimum buck.
The Barnes and Noble Nook Simple Touch is one of the best value ereaders around, undercutting the Amazon Kindle. We've spotted it at Asda for a mere £29 (was £59), making it almost unbeatably cheap.
The Nook Simple Touch comes with 2GB of memory, which means you can get around 1,000 books on there at once - more than enough for even the most avid reader.
At this price it's a good choice for holiday reading on the beach, or slinging in a bag for quiet moments on the train.
But that's not all! We've also found a wide selection of great value deals from top name retailers. From tablets to digital cameras, TVs to PC components, these deals should help keep your bank balance a bit healthier no matter what tech you're looking for.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Mini 16GB + 3G | Was: £365 Now: £330 | Ebuyer
- NOOK HD+ 9-inch Full HD Tablet 16 GB | Was: £229.99 Now: £189.99 | Curry's
- NOOK Simple Touch eReader | Was: £59 Now: £29 | Asda
Screens
- Toshiba 55-inch Glasses-Free 3D Smart TV + 6 Months Free Broadband | Was: £3999 Now: £2999 | John Lewis
- Panasonic Viera 50-inch LED HD TV with Freeview HD | Now: £499.95 | John Lewis
- Hitachi 32 Inch HD Ready LED TV | Was: £299.99 Now: £179.99 | Argos
Components
- Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £104.99 Now: £85.97 | Amazon
- Seagate 1TB Barracuda Internal Hard Drive | Was: £67.79 Now: £45.99 | Ebuyer
- Linksys Dual Band Wireless Cable Router | Was: £109.99 Now: £59.97 | PC World
- Toshiba Stor.E Canvio 3TB External Hard Drive | Was: £176.63 Now: £82.98 | Amazon
- Buffalo 1TB MiniStation Slim Portable Hard Drive Black | Was: £72.34 Now: £49.98 | Ebuyer
- WD My Net Dual Band Router for Multi-HD Streams with Fastrack | Was: £99.99 Now: £67.30 | Amazon
- Intel 335 SSD SATA 6Gb/s 2.5-inch 180GB Solid State Hard Drive - 21% saving | Now: £94.98 | Novatech
- Samsung 32GB SDHC Pro Memory Card | Was: £49.99 Now: £14.49 | Gizzmo Heaven via Ebay
- Seagate Expansion 4TB 3.5-inch External Hard Drive | Was: £179.99 Now: £122.99 | Amazon
- Hitachi 1TB Touro MX3 Portable Hard Drive | Was: £61.73 Now: £55 | Ebuyer
- Corsair Vengeance Performance 8GB 1600MHz CL9 DDR3 Memory | Was: £54.99 Now: £49.15 | Amazon
Laptops
- HP Pavilion TouchSmart 15.6-inch Laptop | Was: £599.99 Now: £429.99 | PC World
Digital cameras
- Nikon D7000 16.2MP Digital SLR Camera w/ 18-105mm VR Lens Kit | Was: £989.99 Now: £629 | Amazon
- Canon IXUS 240 HS Digital Camera | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.95 | John Lewis
- Canon IXUS 500 HS Digital Camera | Was: £189.99 Now: £69.99 | Dabs.com
- Canon EOS 550D Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses [Refurbished, 2 yr guarantee] | £314.95 | John Lewis
- Nikon 55-200MM F/4-5.6 AF-S VR DX Black Lens | Was: £306.99 Now: £108 | Amazon
- Canon EOS 600D Digital SLR Camera + 18-55mm IS II Lens [Refurbished] | £329.99 | Ebay
- GoPro 3 HD HERO3 White Edition Camcorder | £169.99 | Pixel Deals via Ebay
Mobile phones
- Nokia Lumia 820 FREE phone + Free wireless music receiver worth £49 | From £13/month | Carphone Warehouse
- Nokia Asha 201 | £29 | Tesco
Gaming
- PS3 Slim 500GB with The Last of Us or Gran Turismo + Uncharted 3 | £199.99 | Argos
- Skylanders Giants - Battle Pack | Was: £25 Now: £8.36 | Amazon
- PS Vita Mega Pack (Includes 10 Games and 8GB Memory Card) - Save £14 | £25.99 | Zavvi
- Play Video Game Sale: Forza Horizon (Xbox 360) | £19.50 | Play
- Play Video Game Sale: GRID 2 (PS3) | £31 | Play
- Assassins Creed 3 PS3 | £17.86 | ShopTo
- Game and Wario Wii U | £26.86 | ShopTo
- Drivers Renegade (Nintendo 3DS) | £6 | Tesco
- Official Xbox 360 Wireless Speed Wheel | Was: £39.99 Now: £17.59 | The Hut
iOS Apps
- Little Inferno HD | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- AVStreamerHD - Remote Desktop + Movie/TV/Webcam Streaming | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Dig! | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Pocket RPG | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- GuitarToolkit | Was: £6.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- RPG DarkGate - KEMCO | Was: £4.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- World War Z | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Battle Academy | Was: £13.99 Now: £6.99 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Sonic 4 Episode I | Now £0.77 | Google Play
- Tablet AntiVirus Security PRO | Now £6.65 | Google Play
- SwiftKey Tablet Keyboard | Now £1.49 | Google Play
- God of Blades | Now £0.64 | Google Play
- Rayman Jungle Run | Now £0.99 | Google Play
Miscellaneous
- Boardwalk Empire - Season 1-3 | £44.86 | Amazon
- Tesco Blu-ray Sale!! Ted, 21 Jump St, Prometheus, Tron and more… | £4-£12 | Tesco
- Nespresso M100 Essenza Coffee Machine and Aeroccino3 + £40 Nespresso Gift Card | £99.95 | John Lewis
- Gigaset Digital Telephone and Answering Machine | Was: £79.95 Now: £39.95 | John Lewis
- Underworld: Awakening (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray) | Was: £24.99 Now: £6 | Amazon
- Dyson Multi Floor Complete Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner with Extra Tools | Was: £329.95 Now: £219.95 | John Lewis
- Luther - Series 1 and 2 | £10 | Sainsbury's
Vouchers
- £20 off at Tesco when you spend £100+ on tech (excluding gaming and mobile phones) | Enter code TDX-KQ9V | Valid until 26/06/13
- £25 off Medion Erazer Gaming PC's & Laptops using voucher code @ Medion | Enter voucher code GAMING25 | Valid until 30/06/13
