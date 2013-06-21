TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Nook Simple Touch for £29

Hello and welcome to TechRadar's roundup of the best technology prices from around the internet. We've trawled online and high street retailers to find the best prices for a wide range of tech, so you can get maximum bang for minimum buck.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Simple Touch is one of the best value ereaders around, undercutting the Amazon Kindle. We've spotted it at Asda for a mere £29 (was £59), making it almost unbeatably cheap.

The Nook Simple Touch comes with 2GB of memory, which means you can get around 1,000 books on there at once - more than enough for even the most avid reader.

At this price it's a good choice for holiday reading on the beach, or slinging in a bag for quiet moments on the train.

But that's not all! We've also found a wide selection of great value deals from top name retailers. From tablets to digital cameras, TVs to PC components, these deals should help keep your bank balance a bit healthier no matter what tech you're looking for.

Tablets

NOOK Simple Touch eReader | Was: £59 Now: £29 | Asda

Screens

Panasonic Viera 50-inch LED HD TV with Freeview HD | Now: £499.95 | John Lewis

Hitachi 32 Inch HD Ready LED TV | Was: £299.99 Now: £179.99 | Argos

Components

Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £104.99 Now: £85.97 | Amazon

Seagate 1TB Barracuda Internal Hard Drive | Was: £67.79 Now: £45.99 | Ebuyer

Linksys Dual Band Wireless Cable Router | Was: £109.99 Now: £59.97 | PC World

Toshiba Stor.E Canvio 3TB External Hard Drive | Was: £176.63 Now: £82.98 | Amazon

Buffalo 1TB MiniStation Slim Portable Hard Drive Black | Was: £72.34 Now: £49.98 | Ebuyer

Samsung 32GB SDHC Pro Memory Card | Was: £49.99 Now: £14.49 | Gizzmo Heaven via Ebay

Hitachi 1TB Touro MX3 Portable Hard Drive | Was: £61.73 Now: £55 | Ebuyer

Corsair Vengeance Performance 8GB 1600MHz CL9 DDR3 Memory | Was: £54.99 Now: £49.15 | Amazon

Laptops

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 15.6-inch Laptop | Was: £599.99 Now: £429.99 | PC World

Digital cameras

Canon IXUS 240 HS Digital Camera | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.95 | John Lewis

Canon EOS 550D Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses [Refurbished, 2 yr guarantee] | £314.95 | John Lewis

GoPro 3 HD HERO3 White Edition Camcorder | £169.99 | Pixel Deals via Ebay

Mobile phones

Nokia Lumia 820 FREE phone + Free wireless music receiver worth £49 | From £13/month | Carphone Warehouse

Nokia Asha 201 | £29 | Tesco

Gaming

PS Vita Mega Pack (Includes 10 Games and 8GB Memory Card) - Save £14 | £25.99 | Zavvi

Assassins Creed 3 PS3 | £17.86 | ShopTo

Game and Wario Wii U | £26.86 | ShopTo

Official Xbox 360 Wireless Speed Wheel | Was: £39.99 Now: £17.59 | The Hut

iOS Apps

Little Inferno HD | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Pocket RPG | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

GuitarToolkit | Was: £6.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes

World War Z | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Battle Academy | Was: £13.99 Now: £6.99 | iTunes

Android Apps

Sonic 4 Episode I | Now £0.77 | Google Play

Tablet AntiVirus Security PRO | Now £6.65 | Google Play

SwiftKey Tablet Keyboard | Now £1.49 | Google Play

God of Blades | Now £0.64 | Google Play

Rayman Jungle Run | Now £0.99 | Google Play

Miscellaneous

Gigaset Digital Telephone and Answering Machine | Was: £79.95 Now: £39.95 | John Lewis

Dyson Multi Floor Complete Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner with Extra Tools | Was: £329.95 Now: £219.95 | John Lewis

Vouchers

£25 off Medion Erazer Gaming PC's & Laptops using voucher code @ Medion | Enter voucher code GAMING25 | Valid until 30/06/13

Have you found a great deal that we've missed out? We've scoured the web for the best bargains out there but if you've come across one and think it should make the list, let us know in the comments below.