TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Nook Simple Touch for £29

Cheap enough to throw in a bag like your traditional paper-based book

We've trawled online and high street retailers to find the best prices for a wide range of tech, so you can get maximum bang for minimum buck.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Simple Touch is one of the best value ereaders around, undercutting the Amazon Kindle. We've spotted it at Asda for a mere £29 (was £59), making it almost unbeatably cheap.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Simple Touch is one of the best value ereaders around, undercutting the Amazon Kindle. We've spotted it at Asda for a mere £29 (was £59), making it almost unbeatably cheap.

The Nook Simple Touch comes with 2GB of memory, which means you can get around 1,000 books on there at once - more than enough for even the most avid reader.

At this price it's a good choice for holiday reading on the beach, or slinging in a bag for quiet moments on the train.

But that's not all! We've also found a wide selection of great value deals from top name retailers. From tablets to digital cameras, TVs to PC components, these deals should help keep your bank balance a bit healthier no matter what tech you're looking for.

Tablets

Screens

Components

Laptops

Digital cameras

Mobile phones

  • Nokia Lumia 820 FREE phone + Free wireless music receiver worth £49 | From £13/month | Carphone Warehouse

Gaming

  • PS Vita Mega Pack (Includes 10 Games and 8GB Memory Card) - Save £14 | £25.99 | Zavvi

iOS Apps

  • Dig! | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Android Apps

Miscellaneous

Vouchers

Have you found a great deal that we've missed out? We've scoured the web for the best bargains out there but if you've come across one and think it should make the list, let us know in the comments below.

