TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Belkin Bluetooth Music Receiver for £24.99

Stream audio from your phone to your stereo with this Bluetooth receiver

Welcome back, tech bargain hunters. We're back to save you some cash and this week a couple of top deals have caught our eye.

This Belkin HD Bluetooth Music Receiver lets you turn any stereo or audio setup around your home into a wireless one, capable of streaming audio direct from your mobile device.

Perfect for sharing your latest tunes without the hassle of wires and the expense of a dedicated Bluetooth dock. You can currently pick one up for £24.99 over at Ebuyer, saving 50% on the RRP. The cheapest we've found by a long way.

Second up is this Anker portable charger pack over at Amazon for £29.99. It holds a whopping 13000mAh, which should be enough to charge an iPhone 6 times over, along with your other mobile devices.

Carrying one of these around can be a real life saver if you're a heavy smart phone user all too used to seeing that battery drain rapidly.

While you're over at Amazon check out their new Prime deal that includes unlimited movie and TV show streaming from Prime Instant video bundled with their free one day delivery, all for a whole year. It's reduced to £49 per year down from £79 until Wednesday 26th February.