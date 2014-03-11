TechRadar Exclusive Deal: 8% off all HP Slate tablets

The 7-inch HP Slate tablet is discounted for a limited time only

If you're in the market for a new tablet we've got an exclusive deal on HP's Slate range that will save you some serious cash.

From today until Sunday 23rd March you can save 8% on HP Slate tablets, an offer exclusive to TechRadar readers.

The voucher code to use is TRTAB8 - it will get you 8% off the entire range but here are our pick of the bargains.

We particularly like the look of the HP Slate 10 HD Bundle.

It comes with 16GB of storage, a 10-inch HD screen, a neoprene zip-fasten sleeve and, best of all, two whole years of 3G data to keep you connected on the move.

The 10-inch HP Slate tablet comes with a great bundle of extras

There's a 250MB monthly limit on the data bundle but with no contract or overage charges it could be ideal if you're looking for a safe 3G tablet option. The package costs £229.08 (RRP £249).

At the 7-inch end of the range you've got the HP Slate 7 HD that's powered by a NVIDIA Tegra 3 quad core processor - perfect for gaming - and a rich, vibrant HD display. You can buy one for £118.68 (RRP £129), saving well over £10.

Don't forget this voucher is exclusive to TechRadar and is valid until 23 March 2014.