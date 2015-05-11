Stop what you're doing and watch these guys fly jetpacks over Dubai

We're not living in the world of the Jetsons yet, but flight by jetpack is very real ... if you're Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet.

The two Jetmen are featured in the video below, soaring over desert sands and flirting dangerously close to the spire-like structures of Dubai, not to mention coming hair-raisingly close to one another.

"I am not playing with death," Rossy muses. "I am playing with life."

Their flights are filmed in stunning 4K, almost unreal in its clarity and beauty. Take 11 minutes out of your day to watch the Jetmen defy gravity. You won't regret it.

Via The Verge