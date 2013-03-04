Version One becomes V1

New name, new logo

Document management company Version One has rechristened itself V1.

It says the global rebrand is part of an effort to make itself the world leader in business automation software.

V1 will be used as the company's name in the UK and US markets.

Greg Ford, Managing Director of V1, said the move was designed to simplify the company's marketing message.

V1 was established as Version One in 1989 and provides businesses with document management and imaging solutions for finance, human resource and payroll. It claims more than 2,000 business customers worldwide.