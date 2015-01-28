TechRadar Deals: Wii U, Smartphones, speakers, games and more!

Our team of superhuman elves has worked overtime to produce a shortlist of our daily deals, compiling what looks like one of the best lists we've seen in a while.

We've lined up storage deals, smartphones, projectors and much more.

Looking for an affordable laptop? Argos sells the Lenovo Flex 10.1-inch laptop for £200. It doesn't come with free delivery but you do get a nice freebie, £20 worth of Argos vouchers. It's a mini notebook that has a "flippable" display that can rotate 300 degrees.

HOT DEALS of the DAY

Nintendo Wii U

Nintendo's Wii-U Console 8GB White Basic Pack is currently retailing for £135 at Ratuken (formerly known as Play.com) (You will have to use the code JANSALEDAY3&4 at checkout); a great introduction to gaming for the whole family.

Amazon Fire Phone smartphone

The Amazon Fire Phone smartphone is like Marmite, you either like it or not. Shame that not many of its users (and reviewers) like it, which is probably why Amazon has discounted it for a day. Get the 32GB model on O2 for £99; the 64GB version sells for £149.

Sandisk Extreme 32GB USB 3.0 drive

Remember when flash drives were known as thumb stick? The SanDisk Extreme looks like a finger; as an ergonomically designed drive, it will be easy to handle and with this retractable port, this 32 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a bargain at £17.99 from Amazon.

Sony waterproof wireless speaker

If you lack a portable speaker in your life, then consider the Sony SRSX1 Portable Wireless Speaker for £29.99, a £70 discount off the orginal price of £100 (yes £100). It is water resistant, comes with a Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and a battery life of seven hours.

BenQ short throw projector

The BenQ W1070+ is probably the most affordable 1080P Full HD short-throw video projector with 3D Support on the market, not that it is a bad thing. At £449.99, Amazon's current deal of the day has been discounted by a whopping 45%. Get one while you can.

MORE DEALS

AKG K619 On Ear Headphones - £39.99

Denon D-F109DABNSPBKEK Network Streamer System with Network Player, DAB Receiver and Speaker - £383.76

Raspberry Pi B+ Desktop (700MHz Processor, 512MB RAM, 4x USB Port) - £22.50

Nextbase Click and Go iPad 2 Mount - £48.43

Philips SHL9700-10 Over Ear Headphones - £14.99

Nintendo Wii Fit Plus with Balance Board - £29.99

WII Classic Controller Pro - Gold OEM (WII) - £19.95

