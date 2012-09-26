One More Thing: Steve Jobs waxwork is scarily realistic

Wax on - Madame Tussauds will mark the first anniversary of Steve Jobs' death the only way it knows how: with a waxwork model of the Apple boss going on show in Hong Kong. The waxy replica looks pretty good so far, having captured Jobs' steely gaze quite well. The model is, of course, outfitted in a black polo neck. [Madame Tussauds]

Confusion - Apple wants to trademark the music icon on iOS devices but it can't because MySpace already owns it and apparently we might get mixed up between the two. iPhones and MySpace - yep, they're basically the same. [Gizmodo UK]

Better down where it's wetter - Like Sebastian the crab, Google wants to take you under the sea. The ocean floor is now included in Google Maps – at least parts of it deemed interesting enough like the Great Barrier Reef, Molokini Crater and Apo Island marine reserve. [Google]

Car style - The font used on your car dashboard can make you more likely to crash, according to researchers at MIT. We've no scientific basis for this but we bet comic sans is the worst. [MIT]

Tweets must flow - China isn't letting a little thing like Twitter being banned there stop it taking gold in the Most Active Twitter Users event. It beats the next closest country, India, by a clear 2.5 million active users, according to eMarketer.com's stats. [TNW]

Sublime - This eXtreme Deep Field photo of the universe taken by the Hubble telescope has blown our tiny little minds. [Spaceflight Now]

Image credit: Credit: NASA, ESA, G. Illingworth, D. Magee, and P. Oesch (University of California, Santa Cruz), R. Bouwens (Leiden University), and the HUDF09 Team

Grim - Oh RIM. We see what you were going for here, but this really is awful. Note to all brands ever: never personify yourselves as Embarassing Dad and Weird Uncle Start a Band. [BlackBerry]