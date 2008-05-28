Trending

World's first quantum computer contains teleporter

By Future tech  

If electrons are too slow, just teleport that data over

Quantumified
It may be all Japanese, but quantum entanglement promises computers that process data without delay - trust us.

Believe it or not, teleportation between two separate locales is not only theoretically possible, it has already been achieved many times by, among others, IBM.

Although it’s not a Star Trek teleporter, the transfer of basic data on the state of photons from one quantum particle to another opens the possibility for quantum computing – a theory that has just been demonstrated for the first time ever.

Delays eliminated

Scientists at NTT and Osaka University have managed to combine teleportation, where the condition, or state, of a photon is instantly transferred between distant quanta, with a form of regulation known as a controlled-NOT gate to teleport four photons and use them in calculations.

Although the details of how entangled pairs of photons operate is way beyond the scope of a short report, the results produced by the Japanese group are encouraging enough to promise larger-scale quantum computing on a practical level.

Applications they are considering include encrypted communications for voting or payments, where data is guaranteed to be both secure and instantly communicable.

