Flying cars and shark wheels: see the future of your commute in action

The thought of cycling to work might fill you with dread, but compared to some of these contraptions, the humble bicycle comes off looking like Bond's Aston Martin.

Take the iGo for example: it can take you 19 miles at a speed of 13mph with absolutely zero emissions. That's great, provided you don't mind scooting about on something that resembles a toilet with handlebars.

Still, we love the hoverboard-inspired ethos os the OneWheel, and a flying bike is something straight out of a low-budget sci-fi flick. Based on Gary Marshall's words and compiled into video form, here are 10 personal transportation inventions that will supercharge any journey.