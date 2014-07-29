Buy these Gogroove Basspulse stereo speakers for only £12.99

Save £5 when you buy these great speakers today

These Gogroove Basspulse stereo speakers are now only £12.99 at Amazon for a limited time.

They're ideal for laptop or desktop computer setups, and compatible with both PC and Mac. The compact form-factor with dual-driver design offers dynamic sound and deep, ear-pulsing bass - and you can get all that with £5 off right now.

Check out our other deals below: