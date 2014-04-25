Buy Chromecast and get £4.99 of Google Play credit for free

At £30, Google's Chromecast is already one of the cheapest ways to turn your TV into a smart TV but if you pick one up at Amazon you'll also get £4.99 of free Google Play credit to spend on apps.

As well as being able to mirror video and picture content from your smartphone or tablet, you can also cast just about any web page through Google's Chrome web browser on a laptop or desktop - great for accessing web-based streaming services.

There are a few apps available already, including iPlayer, Netflix, Plex, Vevo and Youtube - but unlike many other streaming boxes or dongles that are locked down, Google has opened up the Chromecast software to developers, which means loads more apps are becoming available all the time.

All this for £30? Seems like a bit of a no brainer to us.