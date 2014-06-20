Buy a Manfrotto ML20 LED light, KLYP iphone case and pocket tripod for just £19.74

The iPhone's camera is great but in poor lighting environments your pictures and videos can get a bit grainy. The Manfrotto KLYP case with ML120 LED and pocket tripod may not be the kind of thing you want to carry around 24/7 but the extra light it gives can really improve the images you capture.

The ML120 LED won a Red Dot Design Award in 2011. What's more, it's reduced by a massive 74% today so you can pick one up for just £19.74. That's £55 off its usual price of £74.95.

The LED alone cost £39 when it was first released so to get the case and tripod on top, all for under £20, is a super hot deal.