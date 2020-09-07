Windows 10 update breaks another major feature - but there’s a fix

Windows 10 is suffering from yet another bug that's causing machines to unexpectedly wake up from sleep mode.

Following the rollout of the Microsoft’s September 2020 optional update, Windows 10 users began reporting that their machine keeps waking up even when sleep mode has been enabled.

“When I close the lid, press the power button, or select Sleep in the power menu or the win-x menu, instead of sleeping, the screen simply turns off, and my laptop does not go to sleep even after leaving it alone all night,” one user complained on the Microsoft forum.

This isn’t the first time this issue has cropped up, either. Users first complained of random wakeups following the rollout of the glitch-prone Windows 10 May 2020 Update and the problem was said to have been fixed with Windows 10 KB4568831.

According to Windows Latest, a Windows Update process dubbed “MoUSO Core Worker Process” is said to be the root cause of the issue. According to the report, it’s causing sleep mode to break on machines that have applied Windows 10 version 2004 and have an optional update pending for installation.

How to fix it

There’s thankfully a way to fix the sleep mode problem. Windows Latest reports that reports that by tweaking Windows Update’s settings to prevent the service from running at odd hours. Once done, you simply need to reboot your PC.

If that doesn’t work, the report advises you follow these advanced steps:

Microsoft has yet to confirm whether it will release an official fix for the problem.