Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 classic prices confirmed

It's been several weeks since Samsung showed us the Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic while keeping mum on pricing and availability - but the company is now ready to spill.

The Gear S2 is $299.99 (£249, around AU$428) - which is cheaper than the Apple Watch - while the Gear S2 Classic is $349.99 (£299, around AU$499) and is the same as Apple Watch's lowest offering.

If you're in the US, the Samsung smartwatches are available to buy now from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy and Macy's.

UK customers will be able to preorder the devices on October 29 from Samsung, before it hits select retailers on November 12.

The Gear S2 3G model will launch later this fall and will be available at AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless. U.S. Cellular will carry the Bluetooth-only version. Pricing and availability, specific models and colors of the 3G Gear S2 is dependent on the providers.

Currently, Samsung has no plans to bring the 3G model to the UK or Europe.

Global pricing and launch dates for the new Gear smartwatches haven't been released yet. We've asked for confirmation and will update when we hear back.