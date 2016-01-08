Oculus Rift gets a discounted bundle with Alienware and Dell PCs

The Oculus Rift announced its launch price a few days ago to the disappointment of some with its high price. But if you're looking to pick up the virtual reality headset at a slight discount the VR company has teamed up with Dell for a special Alienware bundle.

At a closed event, Alienware Co-Founder Frank Azor and Founder of Oculus Palmer Luckey announced the Rift will come priced at $399 (about £273, AU$566) when bundled with every Oculus Rift ready Alienware X51 R3 gaming desktops or Dell XPS 8900 towers. The bundle takes 200 smackers off the Rift's original $599 (£499, AU$649) price.

All together an Alienware X51 and Oculus Rift bundle will run you $1,599 (about £1,094, AU$2,273) and on top of the discount, the Oculus Rift will come with all the bundled software including EVE Valkyrie and Lucky's Tale.

Those who already pre-ordered their headsets will also get a $200 (about £136, AU$283) off coupon in February to buy an X51 or Dell XPS 8900 computer if they need a rig capable of powering the Oculus Rift.

You also won't have to wait for the Oculus Rift to release in order to get your PC as Dell will ship your system first and the headset should arrive later this March with the fleet of regular Oculus Rift pre-orders.