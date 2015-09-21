Apple Watch OS 2 update finally ready to download

The big watchOS 2 update for the Apple Watch was supposed to come out on September 16 but was delayed due to a major bug – however it looks like you can download it today.

Apple hasn't released the details of the problem it was trying to fix – and likely won't tell us – so hopefully everything will run smoothly after installation.

Your iPhone will need to update to iOS 9 before you can update your Watch. After this is done, it's simply a matter of heading to the Apple Watch app and checking to see if the software is available. Don't fret if it's not there just yet – it's still rolling out.