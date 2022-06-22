We might now know everything about Meta’s Project Cambria VR headset

Audio player loading…

Meta may have yet to reveal Project Cambria to the world fully yet, but one analyst might have spoiled its announcement by revealing everything ahead of time.

Ming-Chi Kuo is well known and fairly accurate Apple predictor, but recently he’s been turning his analysis towards Meta’s upcoming VR headsets as well. Over on Twitter (opens in new tab), Kuo has given out his latest predictions for what we’ll see from Project Cambria (what he calls the Meta Quest 2 Pro). So what could Project Cambria users be in for?

Following the visual enhancement theme of Meta’s recently revealed prototype VR headsets, Kuo reiterated that Project Cambria will use mini LED displays and pancake lenses. This should not only make the headset's visuals better, but it should slim down its form factor too.

The device will also be outfitted with about 16 cameras according to Kuo: 10 on the headset and three on each of the two controllers. These would likely be an essential part of the device’s AR capabilities, working in conjunction with the headset’s rumored 3D-sensing support to create realistic experiences. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already shown off some of Cambria’s AR functionality in a strange demo earlier this year, with AR seemingly a priority for this headset.

Kuo also reaffirms that Project Cambria will use eye and face tracking for improved expression recognition – another feature Zuckerberg and Meta have been saying is a must-have for the next-gen headset. It's yet to be seen how realistic these expressions are with the uncanny valley looming in the background, ready to make the experience nightmarish.

Interestingly, despite all these extra capabilities, Kuo predicts that Meta will still be using an XR2 processor from Qualcomm just like the Quest 2. Many developers that we’ve spoken to are desperate for a more powerful VR headset, so we expect Meta will want to deliver that with a new second-generation XR2 processor – more power would also help the device handle all of its new components without being overwhelmed. We’ll have to wait and see though.

Will Project Cambria only be as powerful as the Oculus Quest 2 (pictured above)? (Image credit: Facebook)

Lastly, Kuo predicts that the headset will launch in the second half of 2022, which is kind of a gimmie. Meta is adamant that Cambria will launch this year, and considering we’re at the halfway point it only has six more months to abide by that promise.

Kuo does also suggest that the headset will cost around $799 (around £649/AU$1159) if not more. Meta has long called Cambria its more premium headset, so we aren’t surprised it’s predicted to cost more than double what the Quest 2 does.

As with all rumors, we have to take what Kuo says with a pinch of salt. That being said, the analyst has a very strong track record predicting Apple news based on his analysis of its suppliers so it’s always worth paying attention to what he has to say.

Should you wait for Project Cambria?

Based on what Kuo has predicted, is it worth holding out for Project Cambria, or should you just snatch up a Quest 2 headset now?

Well, cost looks certain to be the biggest factor here. As we stated above the Quest 2 is at least half the cost of what Kuo predicts Cambria will cost; if you’re on a tight budget the Quest 2 is a clear winner.

That being said, don’t go buying a Quest 2 right away. Whether you’ve got extra cash to splash or not holding out for Cambria would be a smart move.

If you can afford it Cambria will likely be the superior device, with improved VR and significantly improved AR capabilities. It’ll be more future-proofed too, so while its costs more you won’t feel as much of a need to swap it out when the Quest 3 rolls around.

But if you are on more of a budget, then once Cambria launches we might see the Quest 2 dip permanently in price, saving you a bit extra on that device. Even if it doesn’t Cambria’s launch could pave the way for some sold Black Friday discounts on the Quest 2 later this year.

The Quest 2 does deliver some of the best VR experiences out there, so even though Meta is planning a follow-up fairly soon we’re sure you’ll get a kick out of using it.