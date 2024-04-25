PS5's latest update brings a handy community-driven option to the Game Help feature

The PlayStation 5's latest system software update is available to download now, and it adds a fantastic community-driven feature to your console in addition to the usual stability improvements we expect from these firmware updates.

As outlined by the official PlayStation support website, Version 24.03-09.20.00 brings Community Game Help to the existing Game Help feature on PS5. Integrated within Game Help, there will now be videos captured by the community to help players through sections of games that support the feature. This will be most of the best PS5 games and no doubt many upcoming games for the console, too.

These captures will still be curated and moderated by Sony, so there should be little fear of coming across misleading or offensive footage. Players will then get to apply a rating to these videos as an indication of how useful they are. You also don't require a PS Plus subscription to contribute to the Community Game Help feature, as it's available for every PS5 owner.

Community Game Help videos are visible to all, but if you want to contribute videos yourself, you'll need to opt in. As the support page outlines, this is easily done by going to Settings > Captures & Broadcasts > Captures > Auto Captures > Community Game Help. From here, select Participate to have yourself fully opted in. You're able to opt-out from here, too, should you wish.

Now, when you pass certain activities in a title that supports Game Help, footage of you doing so will be captured automatically by your PS5. It's then uploaded to Sony's servers and moderated. Furthermore, the captured footage will be deleted from storage once it's been uploaded, so there's no fear of the Community Game Help feature overloading your PS5 SSD.

