If you want to get into VR gaming, the Meta Quest 2 is still at its lowest-ever price

If you're searching for the perfect gateway into virtual reality (VR) gaming, then there's no better place to start than the Meta Quest 2. Even though the headset is already a relatively affordable choice, it's now available at even more tempting prices in both the US and UK.

In the US, the 128GB model is available for just $199 (was $249.99) at Amazon which is a saving of just over $50. While it's not quite the lowest-ever price at the retailer, it's just $5.42 shy so still excellent deal.

In the UK, that same headset has sold out at Amazon but is still available for just £199.99 (was £249.99) at Argos. That's a saving of £50 and matching the lowest-ever price we've seen in the Meta Quest 2 in the region, at least if historical Amazon price data is anything to go by.

Unlike other VR headsets, such as the Valve Index or PSVR 2, the Meta Quest 2 is an all-in-one product that doesn't require a powerful PC or expensive gaming console to use. While it is still compatible with a PC with some fiddling, everything that you need to play great games like Superhot or Sniper Elite VR is included in the box.

Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This $50 discount takes the Meta Quest 2 headset down to below the $200 mark. As an all-in-one product with loads of compatible games and apps, everything you need to dive into virtual reality is included in the box. It's hard to argue with the value on offer here. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-All-in-One-Wireless-VR-Headset-128GB%2F723227733%3Fathbdg%3DL1200%26adsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $199 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6473553&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3FskuId%3D6473553%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $199.99

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7140293" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"">was £249.99 now £199.99 at Argos

It's sold out at Amazon right now, but you can still find a £50 discount on the Meta Quest 2 at Argos and a handful of other retailers. We're not sure if or when any additional Amazon stock is on the way, so it might be worth acting quickly if you want to secure this deal. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fmeta-quest-2-128gb-all-in-one-vr-headset%2F1600642464.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"">Very - £199.99 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-quest-2-vr-gaming-headset-128-gb-10226485.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"">Currys - £199

Although we're now getting to grips with the Meta Quest 3, the Meta Quest 2 still has plenty to offer in 2024. It's a fantastic budget alternative to the newer model, offering no shortage of compatible games, apps, and experiences to dive into. Thanks to the arrival of the Meta Quest 3, it's also receiving plenty of fantastic deals like this making it more affordable than ever.

We awarded the headset four and a half out of five stars in our original Meta Quest 2 review, praising its comfortable weight and ease of use. It's not as powerful as some of the high-end headsets out there, but it can still provide incredible levels of immersion. The Meta Quest 2 has also been a staple of our best VR headsets list for years and, although was recently displaced by the Meta Quest 3, it remains a strong contender.

If you're outside of the US or UK or just want to see some of your other options, check out some of the best Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 deals in your region below.