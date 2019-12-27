Watch every Sky Wars Skywalker Saga movie in 4K UHD for £180

The Skywalker Saga is done, and the Star Wars movies are moving on to new characters and new ideas – but that doesn't mean you have to leave behind the adventures of Episodes I through IX completely.

Amazon will sell you all nine movies in 4K UHD Blu-ray format for the handsome price of £180, so you can settle down and revisit all the instalments in the saga as often as you like, in the comfort of your living room.

The only question is when exactly you'll be able to get your hands on the discs – for the time being, you can only pre-order the package, so it's not clear exactly when it'll go on sale (The Rise Of Skywalker is still in cinemas of course).

With some really nice extras and a well-designed package though, this is a Boxing Day and New Year sale deal not to be missed.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deal