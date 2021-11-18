Want a cheap LG C1 OLED TV? Don’t rule out its smallest size

The LG C1 OLED was always going to be a highlight of Black Friday this year, and that's nowhere clearer than with its smallest 48-inch size.

Now at just £999 at a host of retailers from Very to Currys, it's been steadily decreasing in price until this dip below the four-figure mark, and we'd recommend considering this deal even before Black Friday weekend itself gets underway. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

The LG C1 OLED is an astonishing five-star television. LG Electronics makes the best OLED TVs in the business, with vivid colors, capable processing, and stunning light-dark contrast.

The Black Friday OLED TV deals worth buying last year saw screens drop to this price – and while there's a chance you might get a 55-inch model at that price if you hold out a week or two, LG is already making a strong case for its 48-inch model.

You sacrifice a meager seven inches diagonally to cut £200 from the RRP, and the resultant screen may well be a better fit for the average UK living room, or even a quality bedroom screen for watching Netflix under the covers.

If you're catering films for a family of five, maybe a larger screen would be best – but for smaller households there's little reason to go above this slightly more compact, and affordable size.

Black Friday TV deals: LG C1 OLED

LG C1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £1,399 LG C1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £1,399 £999 at Very

Pick up the stunning LG C1 series OLED TV for just £999 in this deal at Very. With industry-leading picture quality, a range of excellent smart TV features, plus support for gaming at 4K and 120Hz, the LG C1 is an easy recommendation.

55-inch: £1,699 £1,199 | 65-inch: £2,499 £1,699 | 77-inch: £4,499 £3,299

LG CX OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £1,049 LG CX OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £1,049 £899 at Currys

Last year's LG CX OLED offers much the same specification, bar a slightly newer processor for its 2021 successor. So if you want another £100 discounted, this is the model to go for.

Why should you buy the LG C1? It's a five-star product, and one of the best TVs on TechRadar to date. You might buy it for the color reproduction, the suite of high-end inputs to allow you to game on a next-gen console at full power or the excellent smart features interface (many members of the TechRadar team own an LG OLED, and they all rave about what it offers).

We wrote in our review that "As a follow-up to one of the best TVs from last year, the LG C1 OLED remains one of the best TVs at any price. It’s missing the new OLED evo panels going into the G1 OLED, but even in their absence, the C1 produces colorful, bright and rich pictures with support for most types of HDR. There might be one or two areas for improvement, but otherwise the LG C1 OLED is the gold standard for 2021 OLED TVs."

It's more expensive than some 4K, large-screen TVs out there, but it's very much worth the upgrade – and we've not even mentioned how thin this thing is, allowing you to wall mount and use the built-in gallery mode to let you show works of art.

