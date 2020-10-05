Voxi has one of the best SIM only deals out there offering 12GB of data for £10 a month

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat - they all drain your phone's data plan at rapid rates, leaving you patiently waiting for your monthly top rather too quickly. But Voxi has a fix for this with its current SIM only deals.

When you take out a Voxi plan, you get completely unlimited usage of select social media apps. This means you can use everything from Pinterest through to Instagram without fear of running out of data.

And the even better news is that right now Voxi is running a stellar promotion on one of its SIM plans. Doubling its 6GB plan to 12GB, Voxi is charging just £10 a month for one of the best SIM only deals on the market.

And as if the deal itself and the unlimited usage of social media weren't enough, Voxi operates on 1-month rolling plans so you can duck out at anytime you want - a month, year or even more.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above Voxi offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only plan out there. Three can offer unlimited data for £18 a month or go with EE and you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Obviously those are both significantly more than what Voxi is charging. If you want to stay nearer to that cost, Three can offer you 4GB for just £6 a month or even cheaper, iD Mobile will get you 1GB for £5 a month.