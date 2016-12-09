Virgin Media has launched broadband discounts in time for Christmas

‘Tis the season to offer significant discounts, apparently, as Virgin Media has embraced its Santa-red branding and slashed the prices of its broadband packages for the month of December.

The company’s Black Friday discounts must have proven successful as the savings it’s offering are on the same level as they were during that period. If you sign up for a discounted package, the price will apply for the first 12 months of service, after which the price will jump back up to pre-discount levels.

There are a few packages on offer, which include the SuperFibre 50 mbps package for £18 per month, down from £27. It should be pointed out, though, that the price will jump up to £32.25 per month after the 12 month offer period.

Get connected

The VIVID 100 mbps package is also down to £23 per month from £32, and the 200 mbps has dropped from £40 per month to a much more palatable £31 per month, though both will jump up to £37.25 and £45.25 respectively after 12 months.

Fans of online gaming might be excited to see Virgin’s special 200 mbps ‘Gamer’ package which comes with a 20 mbps upload speed is £45 per month, though it jumps to £50.25 afterwards.

It’s not just the monthly fee you have to consider, though, as there’s also a £14.99 one-off activation fee. There’s also a chance you’ll have to pay £40 for installation.

As well as your main gift of unlimited fibre broadband, signing up for Virgin brings a small stocking’s worth of extras including free access to Virgin’s Wi-Fi hotspots (including those on London’s tube service), free Internet security/Parental Controls, and free email.

The discounts are only expected to last until late December, so if you’ve been thinking about signing up, before the end of the year would be the ideal time to do so.