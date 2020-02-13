Valentine's Day flowers are still available with speedy next day delivery

You've left your Valentine's Day flowers to the last minute again. We all knew it was going to happen, but there's no need to panic yet. There are plenty of florists still offering Valentine's Day flower delivery and what's more, you can even save cash on last-minute orders with the latest deals. Just pretend that's what you were going for the whole time and we won't tell anyone.

You can save up to £15 on a range of Valentine's Day flowers from top florists across the country, all offering fast next day and even same-day flower delivery services. We've spotted some fantastic savings at Moonpig in particular, with savings on 12 red roses bringing the price down to just £18 right now.

Or, if you don't want to be stung with Valentine's Day flower delivery costs, Serenata Flowers are offering free shipping in the UK as well as cash off select Valentine's Day flowers starting at £24.99. For a complete package, you'll want to check out eFlorist. They've got Valentine's Day flowers with free chocolates for £10 off at the moment, bringing their red roses down to £29.99.

These Valentine's Day flowers deals with speedy next day delivery are the perfect relief to the panic you felt when you checked the calendar this morning. You'll find some excellent savings available right now, so we've highlighted the top three below.

Save with Valentine's Day flowers deals

Up to £15 off Valentine's Day Flowers at Moonpig

You can save £15 on 48 red roses at Moonpig right now, bringing the price down to £70. If that's a bit over the top for your liking, you can also save £7 on 12 red roses, now just £18 or grab 'The Classic Gift Set' complete with balloon and chocolates for just £30. There's also plenty of time to pair your Valentine's Day flowers with a personalised card as well. Order by 9pm and you'll still make it for Valentine's Day delivery.

View Deal

Up to £10 off Valentine's Day flowers with free next day delivery at Serenata Flowers

Not only can you bag yourself free next day delivery, but you can also save up to £10 on your Valentine's Day flowers right now as well. Grab a dozen red roses for just £24.99, or spring for the Femme Fatale bouquet - now £29.99. Not fussed about red roses? The Bella arrangement is now available for £39.99. You have until 10pm to order for free delivery.

View Deal

Save £10 on 12 red roses and grab free chocolate at Eflorist

This bouquet of 12 red roses is now available for just £29.99 with free chocolates to boot! You can also save £5 on the Romantic Bouquet as well (but no chocolates on that one). Delivery is £5.50 but it will make its way to you in time for the big day.

View Deal

Find out what happened when we tested 8 of the best Valentine's Day flower delivery services. Or, check out the best photo book services we've found for a more personal gift.