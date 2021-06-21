Upgrade your YouTube studio with these bargain Prime Day accessories

Looking to upgrade your home Youtube studio or vlogging setup? Today is a very good time to do it, as some of the best Prime Day deals have served up big price cuts on many of the best Youtube and vlogging accessories, from ring lights to chroma key backdrops, RGB lights, gimbals and more.

These days, some very affordable accessories can make a huge difference to the production quality of your home videos or Twitch streams. From a simple green screen background to a ring light or colored RGB lights, there a huge number of ways to take your Youtube studio or Twitch streaming setup to the next level – and also boost your work video conferencing game in the process. Fortunately, Prime Day has landed to make these accessories more affordable than ever.

Whatever stage you're at with your Youtube studio or vlogging setup, there's likely to be something for you in our top accessory picks below. For example, if you're just starting out, the Neewer Advanced 18in ring light (currently 26% off) is a good way to eliminate shadows and light your subject (most likely you) evenly.

A C-stand is always an incredibly useful filmmaking accessory and in the US there's a great offer on the Neewer Pro C Stand (down to only $107 thanks to a 38% discount). Strip lights are always Youtube studio essential, so check out the Govee LED strip lights (only $37.99, after a 20% discount), and Prime Day has also delivered the first big discount on the excellent DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal (now just $119), or £115 in the UK.

If you're a UK-based YouTuber, you can also get a huge 39% off the DJI Ronin-SC gimbal for mirrorless cameras, while the excellent Manfrotto Befree Live Video tripod is down to just £134.99, following its 30% price slash.

Of course, you might also be looking for the fulcrum of your Youtube studio or home vlogging setup, a camera, so we've picked out the best Prime deals for those below, too. Standout deals include 30% off the Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens (in the US) and a massive 29% off the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a 20-60mm kit lens (in the UK).

Whatever your budget or video style, there's likely to be a Youtube studio accessory bargain in the deals below – with many of these deals hot or Lightning deals, though, we'd recommend snapping them up quickly, as some are likely to sell out before Prime Day's end.

Prime Day's best YouTube studio accessory deals

Whether you're looking for a simple ring light to give you a more uniform glow or fancy tinkering with a motorized camera slider to add some movement to your shots, there are some great price cuts in the Prime Day sales on Youtube studio or vlogging accessories. We've rounded up all of the best ones below in our regularly updated list and will be adding more as we find them.

Youtube studio accessory deals in the US

Neewer 660 RGB LED Video Light: $278 $160 at Amazon

Save $118 – Looking to add a splash of color to your YouTube videos? This pair of app-controlled RGB lights will do that job nicely and are super-versatile thanks to the app-controlled saturation, color temperature and brightness. Considering you also get the two adjustable stands included, they're a serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Neewer Pro C Stand with Boom Arm: $173 $107 at Amazon

Save $66 – A heavy-duty C stand is a staple of any video production space, and whether you want to support a softbox or a ring light, this stainless steel one will be up to the job. Its extendable center column can rise to 3.3m, and it also comes with the boom arm that can mount most photography and video accessories (weighing up to 8kg). This is the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.View Deal

DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal $149 $119 at Amazon

Save $30 – Our favorite smartphone gimbal has hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day. It's a fantastic way to shoot stabilized cut scenes for your YouTube videos, whether you're in the studio or out on location, and comes with a magnetic clamp that makes it easy to remove your phone and pop it back on again.View Deal

Neewer Chromakey Backdrop: $46.99 $26 at Amazon

Save $23 – Looking for a cheap, quick way to composite new backgrounds for your streaming, YouTube or product photography setup? You won't find better value than this 54% off 2-in-1 pop-up backdrop, which measures 1.5m x 2m and includes hooks to help you hang it on a stand or wall-mounted hooks.View Deal

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light: $79.99 $45.59 at Amazon

Save $34 – Ring lights help reduce shadows and provide a more even glow on faces, making them an essential tool for YouTubers and a very handy one for video conferencing, too. This dimmable option for smartphones comes with a phone holder and an adjustable 2m stand, plus some filters to tweak the color temperature.View Deal

Youtube studio accessory deals in the UK

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light: £89.99 £52.79 at Amazon

Save £37.20 – If you're looking for a bargain ring light for your smartphone videos, this dimmable option offers superb value in this 41% off deal. It comes with a phone holder, an adjustable 2m stand and both white and orange filters to adjust the color temperature.View Deal

Neewer 2 Packs Dimmable 5600K LED video light: £55.99 £31.14 at Amazon

Save £37.20 – For Twitch streamers or anyone who wants to add a budget splash of color to their videos, this pair of LED lights offer incredible value in this 35% off deal. You get four different filters (red, yellow, blue, white) to tweak the color, while brightness is also adjustable. They also come with tripods that extend to a max height of 116cm.View Deal

DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal £139 £99 at Amazon

Save £40 – This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the DJI OM 4, which is our favorite smartphone gimbal. Whether you're looking to shoot super-smooth outdoor videos or stylish, handheld cut scenes in your YouTube studio, it offers fantastic value is much easier to use than a camera gimbal thanks to its magnetic clamp and excellent companion app. View Deal

DJI Ronin SC gimbal £325 £199 at Amazon

Save £124 – Get a massive 39% off the price of DJI's excellent gimbal for mirrorless cameras. It lets you shoot smooth, stabilized tracking shots, motion lapses and timelapses, which will really boost the production values of your YouTube videos. If your camera weighs under 2kg with a lens, it's a great choice and a doddle to balance.View Deal

Manfrotto Befree Live Video tripod £194 £134.99 at Amazon

Save £59 – Whether you're in the studio or out on location, this excellent little tripod will give you a stable base for talking to camera or doing establishing shots. Weighing only 1.75kg, it helps you travel light and execute pan/tilt shots thanks to its Befree Live fluid head. At 30% off, it's a great little buy for videographers.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm lens: £1,299 £979 at Amazon

Save £320 – One of the best-value mirrorless cameras around is now even more affordable thanks to this superb deal. The G9 is an excellent all-rounder, combining great image stabilization, comfortable handling, a vari-angle screen and dual card slots. While we have recently seen this bundle with the 12-60mm lens drop to £1,099, it very rarely drops below the £1k mark.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens: £1,999 £1,449 at Amazon

Save £550.99 – A huge saving on one of the best hybrid full-frame cameras around, this is the lowest ever price for the Lumix S5's 20-60mm kit lens bundle. The baby brother of the pricier S1, this little powerhouse has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that shoots uncropped 4K/30p video, and balances very nicely with that 20-60mm kit lens. This might just be the camera deal of Prime Day 2021.View Deal

