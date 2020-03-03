Unlimited data SIM only deals: Three has the competition licked at the moment

It frequently feels like Three just really likes sitting upon the unlimited data SIM throne. Every time something else steps up, Three is there ready to drop prices and regain its title.

And now it seems to be taking it a step further, now offering two separate market-leading unlimited data SIM only deals. The first offers you that unlimited cap at a price of just £18 a month, the second comes in at £22.

Reading that, you would instantly assume the £18 option is the way to go, right? Well Three has a trick up its digital sleeve, offering half-price bills on its £22 a month plan. That means for half of your contract, you pay just £11 each month.

Whichever plan you choose, Three seems to be sitting comfortably with the best SIM only deals. However, one other retailer - Smarty Mobile - has some pretty strong competition. You can see both Three's plans and the best of Smarty below.

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

This is a pretty excellent SIM only deal. While it doesn't offer the half price feature found above, it does land you with the benefit of keeping your bills consistently low. For the full 12 months, you'll be paying just £18 a month.

What can Smarty Mobile offer?

Smarty Mobile is more expensive than Three when it comes to unlimited data, costing £20 a month. So why would you go for it instead? Simple, It runs on 1-month rolling contracts.

Smarty will only cost a few quid more each month but gives you the freedom to back out at any time. And if £20 seems like a lot, it also offers some great prices on 30GB and 50GB plans.

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.