Three's half price SIM only deal has finally ended...but there's an even better option

Update: Three has now replaced the half price deal with a new version. £11 a month for the first 6 and then £22 for the rest of the contract. However, we still feel like the below is better

Well it finally happened, Three pulled its half price unlimited data SIM plan. But if you didn't get in there quick enough to land this bargain then don't worry, there's a perfect alternative option and it comes from Three...again.

With Three's other offer, you're still getting unlimited data, calls and texts, you're paying just £18 a month and you're only tied into a 12 month contract, halving the time of its half price plan.

In terms of costs, this is not only the cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal, beating out Smarty, Virgin and more, but it is also one of the cheaper SIMs in general. Obviously there are plenty of other options out there right now (which you can see on our guide to the best SIM only deals) but this feels like the best one right now.

Three's £18 a month unlimited SIMO:

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

Yes, you're not getting those half price bills from Three's original offer but considering the 12 month contract length and cost of just £18 a month, we actually think this is the better option. And for anyone worried over calls and texts, this SIM only deal goes unlimited there too.

Why should you choose Three Mobile?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.