Three's brilliant 30GB for £10 a month SIM only deal ends this Friday

Three is frequently the standout choice for SIM only deals and its latest offer is no exception. Offering a brilliant balance of cost and data, this flash sale will suit most people...but it ends this Friday.

With this offer, you'll be getting 30GB of data for only £10 a month. That's one of the best data caps available at this price and considering it offers 5G at no extra cost, will be the perfect companion for an iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 or any other 5G phone.

Will 30GB be enough? It will allow you to stream 6000 songs online, watch 60 hours of video, or even browse the internet for a total of 360 hours.

You can find out more about this deal below - just make sure you get in there before it ends on Friday, July 30.

Three's time sensitive SIM only deal in full:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

This is a fantastic offer from the Three network, securing you 30GB of data for only £10 a month. That stands out as one of the best overall value SIM plans out there right now, especially considering it is a 5G deal from one of the four main networks. But with an end date of Friday, July 30, you'll have to act quick.View Deal

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.