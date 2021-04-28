Three's awesome 30GB of data for £10 a month SIM only deal will be ending soon

For the past couple of weeks, Three has been promoting a stellar SIM only deal which has been our top pick for those on a budget. Now, an expected end date has been set and it's coming up soon.

This deal is expected to come to a close this Friday in the morning, giving you a limited time to get it. The deal offers you 30GB of data for just £10 a month, making it easily one of the best value plans around.

Plus, this SIM is fully 5G-enabled at no extra cost, making you prepared if you have a 5G phone like the iPhone 12. If you do end up missing this deal, Three also has a fantastic unlimited data plan for just £16 a month.

Three's time sensitive SIM only deal in full:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

We're big fans of this offer from the Three network but now it looks like it will be going soon. If you sign up for a 12 month contract, you can get 30GB of data for just £10 a month. That's a price you'll be hard pressed to beat, especially as this is directly from one of the four main networks and includes 5G at no extra price.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.