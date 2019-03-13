Three confirms it won't introduce roaming charges after Brexit

If there's a silver lining in the whole Brexit fiasco this might be it... if you're a Three customer that is. The network has confirmed it will continue to offer its 'Go Roam' service no matter the result of the Brexit negotiations.

It means that Three customers will continue to use their phones (including calls, texts and data) in European countries without incurring any additional roaming charges.

Instead, your usage will come out of your monthly allowance, although if you go over your allowance charges will apply (which is how it currently works).

Good news all round?

It's likely that the other UK networks will follow suit, with both EE and O2 previously saying they don't expect to bring back roaming charges in Europe after Brexit, although we're still waiting final confirmation from them and Vodafone.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, which means the other networks don't have too long to reveal their final post-Brexit roaming plans.