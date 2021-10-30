This Virgin broadband deal comes with rapid fast speeds and a big cash incentive

Whether its because you're working from home, you're an avid gamer or just have a lot of people under one roof, fibre broadband is going to be a necessary investment for a lot of people.

And if you're on the search for a plan which can keep up with a lot of activity, Virgin's M100 could be the way to go. It only costs £24 a month but that price will secure you speeds averaging 108Mb.

That is plenty for big gaming sessions, a full working from home set-up or simply a house filled with smart devices and lots of internet activity. Along with the fast speeds, you'll also get a £75 voucher to Amazon.

It is worth mentioning that Virgin isn't as widely available as some other internet providers. If you can't get it where you live, check out our best broadband deals guide to see the other great options currently available.

Broadband deals: see the other fantastic offers available

Virgin's fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone broadband Virgin M100: 18 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

This is a fantastic offer, especially if you need faster speeds in your house. You'll pay £24 a month while getting speeds averaging 108Mb. That will be plenty for gaming, HD streaming and working from home, all at the same time. On top of that, you will also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your order. View Deal

Read more: