This SanDisk 1TB microSD card is at its cheapest ever on Amazon Prime Day

The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC memory card has seen its price drop by 36%, to its lowest ever level. At £190, it's a very cheap way to increase the capacity of your smartphone or laptop without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for a great value deal on a large capacity memory card, then Amazon has a top choice for you on Prime Day .

The retail giant has cut the price of the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC memory card from £297 to £190 - that's a saving of £107, or more than 36%.

First launched in April 2019, this SanDisk card is the cheapest around that offers 1TB storage and compares favourably with the 512GB version, which costs £114.

As well as expanding your smartphone, camera or laptop storage, don't forget you could also pop it into a USB converter to transform it into a 1TB USB flash drive.

The microSD card (officially known as the SDSQXA1-1T00-GN6MA) comes with a lifetime warranty and has built-in write protection to safeguard your precious content. It is also waterproof, shockproof, temperature proof and X-ray proof, unlike some of its more expensive competitors.

With a read speed of up to 160MBps and write speeds of 90MBps, this microSD is compatible with the new V30 and UHS Class 3 speed classes and should record videos at 4K without a hitch.

As always, it is advisable to secure your data by backing it up to an offsite cloud storage service.

