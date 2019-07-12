At £40, this is the cheapest A3 wireless inkjet printer ever

If you want a printer, have the desk space and £100 to spare, then consider investing in the Brother MFC-J6530DW all-in-one wireless A3 inkjet printer . Until the end of July, you can claim a £60 cashback, wihch will bring the price down to £39.98. Plus, it gets even better as you get free next day delivery from Ebuyer .

The printer itself is an absolute bargain at this price; you’re essentially getting a free printer when you "buy” the ink. A complete set of standard yield cartridges costs around £43 while the extra high yield ones retail for £192.

Bear in mind that this is an A3 printer which means that it will be big and needing some clearance around for paper trays. Stack 10 A3 paper reams in two columns to get an idea of how much space you need. It is also quite heavy at nearly 20Kg. Not your average entry level printer, this Brother.

The key features are unheard of at this price point: wireless connectivity, a 250-sheet paper tray, 50-sheet scanning ADF (auto document feeder), duplex printing, scanning and copying, a LAN port and a large 6.8-cm colour touchscreen LCD.

All this though would be insignificant if the printer didn’t perform. With a 4800 x 1200dpi resolution and a rated speed of up to 35ppm in mono and 27ppm in colour, the MFC-J6530DW is fast, especially considering that it is an A3 printer.