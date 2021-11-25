This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal nets you a free £50 Amazon voucher

As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Oculus Quest 2 is very much in demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, there's an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the price, but does net you a £50 Amazon voucher to spend on the site.

By heading to Amazon UK, you can take advantage of an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal that adds £50 Amazon credit to your account when you buy the VR headset. Both the 128GB (£299) and 256GB (£399) models are eligible for the promotion, and you will receive the code to redeem your £50 as soon as the Quest 2 has shipped.

If you need a backup plan, John Lewis is hosting the exact same offer. The only difference being that you'll receive a £50 John Lewis voucher instead of an Amazon one.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal

Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at Amazon Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at Amazon

While unfortunately not discounted this year, buying the Oculus Quest 2 with this Black Friday deal will net you an additional £50 credit for shopping at Amazon, which can be used to shop for other products hosted on the site.

Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at John Lewis Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at John Lewis

The same deal is also being hosted at John Lewis. Shopping there will get you an additional £50 credit for other deals at John Lewis, which can be used to shop for more products sold by the retailer.

We had hopes that this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals would impress more than ever, but they have been disappointingly thin on the ground. We've seen the VR headset discounted in the past, but it's holding its retail price firmly in 2021.

You are at least getting a nice bonus if you choose to buy with the deals above, as that £50 credit from either Amazon or John Lewis can be used to shop for more Black Friday deals, potentially at no extra cost to yourself.

In any case, we'd still recommend the Oculus Quest 2 for a purchase at retail price. This VR headset is arguably the most accessible on the market, lacking the multitude of wires that often plague other headsets. Quest 2 supports a huge variety of the best VR games, too, including some fantastic exclusives like Resident Evil 4 VR.

If you want to know more about why the Oculus Quest 2 is worth a buy, be sure to check out our guide on whether you should buy a Quest 2 this Black Friday. As for other gaming deals, we've seen some great discounts on Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles if you're looking for a more traditional gaming experience.

More Oculus Quest 2 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Oculus Quest 2 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals