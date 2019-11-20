This Now TV Smart Box is half price at Argos: a cheap way to stream TV and movies

The Argos Black Friday sales are nearly here, but you can already grab a brilliant deal on the Now TV Smart Box with voice control and 4K support, which is now half price at just £24.99.

Just plug the Smart Box into your TV and router, and you're ready to stream TV shows and movies over your regular broadband connection. It comes with apps for BBC iPlayer, All 4, Netflix and YouTube installed, so you can start watching straight away.

You also get four Now TV passes for premium content: Sky Cinema, Kids, Entertainment, which are valid for one month, and Sky Sports, which you can watch free for 24 hours.

You'll have to pay to keep these passes once the trial expires, but they give you much more flexibility than a traditional satellite subscription. Rather than tying you into a contract for several months, with Now TV you can pay for content for a single day if you want.

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

It's worth noting that although you can use the Smart Box to stream from YouTube and Netflix in 4K, content from Now TV itself is only available in 720p. For more details, check out our full Now TV review.

