This massive Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Prime Day deal makes me want to ditch my MacBook

OK, stop what you're doing – while hunting for Prime Day deals I think I've found the best laptop deal you're going to see, and we've only just kicked off.

You see, Amazon has cut the price of the excellent Samsung Galaxy Book Ion by a frankly ridiculous £650, dropping the price from £1,299 to £649. Not in the UK? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Book Ion deals in your region.

That 50% reduction means this once-ultra-expensive laptop is now very temptingly priced.

So tempting, in fact, that it's made me want to ditch my MacBook, which I use for work, and get one of these as it allows me to do everything I can do on the older Apple machinery but in something that runs Windows and has really impressed me with its price-to-specs ratio.

It's got a gorgeous design, a stunning screen, a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which puts my ageing 15-inch MacBook Pro to shame.

It'll also play nicely with my Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, rather than shaming me because I've dared not buy an iPhone, like the MacBook seems to (I might be imagining this in a fit of Amazon Prime Day madness, however).

If this model isn't for you, Amazon also has some other brilliant Samsung Galaxy Book deals, which we've also listed here.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book Ion deals on Prime Day

Today's best laptop deal Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £1,299 £649 at Amazon

Save £650 - Save an absolute fortune on Samsung's excellent ultrabook. This laptop has a thin and light design, a long-lasting battery and bags of storage space. It's also half price on Prime Day, and this may be the best laptop deal we've seen yet.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £1,249.99 £729.99 at Amazon

Save £520 - For a very limited time, score a huge discount on this Samsung Galaxy Book Ion with Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion comes with Microsoft's Your Phone pre-installed, which will sync your Galaxy smartphone. Includes 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.View Deal

As you can see, the excellent 13.3-inch model also gets a huge price cut of £520. This is a great choice if you want a smaller, more easily portable, laptop. It's unlikely we'll see a better laptop deal on Prime Day.

More Galaxy Book deals

Amazon has also cut the price of loads of other Samsung Galaxy Book deals. Here's the best ones we've found:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-Inch Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,399.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £600 - Use the new S Pen stylus for productivity and creativity on this 13-inch laptop from Samsung. It features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Connect seamlessly with your smartphone to combine its power. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £999 £549 at Amazon

Save £450 - Yet another excellent Samsung laptop gets a major price cut for Prime Day. This slimline laptop has a 13.3-inch screen, and is compact enough to easily carry around with you. It's also got decent specs, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Book Ion deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.