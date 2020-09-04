This is the cheapest portable monitor on the market

John Will portable monitor - $80.74 at AliExpress

(£62.36/AU$111.92)

If you've not heard of John Will, you're not alone. However, this portable 13.3-inch monitor is currently the cheapest on the market and could make an excellent remote working companion.View Deal

We scoured the web for the cheapest portable monitor on the market and came up with this John Will display, available at AliExpress for only $80.

With a 13.3-inch screen with full HD resolution, this monitor could be great for mirroring the screen of a smaller device or as a dedicated Zoom video conferencing display.

Weighing just under 1kg, its footprint is slightly bigger than a sheet of A4 paper and a mere 12.5mm thick - and it can also be powered by USB and a 12V adaptor. Plus, it costs way less than $100, which isn't bad for a new product line this side of Black Friday 2020.

The monitor features a micro USB port, mini HDMI slot, VESA mount, a pair of speakers, an 800:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree viewing angle. This model comes with a battery and metal stand, but no touchscreen capabilities.

Bear in mind, it can't connect directly to a smartphone, although you should be able to hook up a Google Chromecast dongle.

It’s worth checking the full list of supported devices before you buy; the good news is that it's compatible with gaming consoles, like the Nintendo Switch.

