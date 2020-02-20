This is the best Now TV deal we've seen - pay just £1 for 2 months of Entertainment

Okay, we're not going to beat around the bush - Now TV has wowed us this time with possible the best Now TV deal we've ever seen. For just £1 you can get an Entertainment Pass for two whole months - that's a slightly ridiculous 90% off.

Just to give you a taste of what this pass comes with, you'd be getting access to a wide range of channels from Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Comedy, Fox, MTV and more.

And these include plenty of TV shows such as Game of Thrones (all 8 seasons), Catherine The Great, Chernobyl, Jersey Shore, Super Girl and loads more. So if you like the idea of some mass box set binging, your numbers have just come in!

Need more information? We've got you sorted, just keep reading as below we outline this Now TV deal in full. But what we will tell you straight away is that this offer ends on Wednesday, March 4.

Get 90% off with Now TV's Entertainment Pass

Now TV Entertainment Pass | £1 for 2 months | 90% off

This offer is pretty self-explanatory - you''ll have access to two whole months worth of Now TV entertainment for just £1! A super cheap Now TV deal, not only are you getting a wonderful selection of shows from Modern Family, Ex on the Beach, Parks and Recreation, Family Guy, and so many more. There's over 300 box sets to choose from in total!

