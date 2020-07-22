This is probably the most exciting Linux laptops of 2020 and yes, it's AMD-powered

Tuxedo Computers, a PC maker that specializes on Linux systems, has launched its new high-performance notebook that weds ultimate performance, a long battery life, and a low weight.

The Tuxedo Pulse 15 packs AMD’s Ryzen 4000-series processors with six or eight cores and promises to work for up to 20 hours on one charge, a very good result for a Linux machine. And yes, there is an option to install Windows too.

As the name suggests, the Tuxedo Pulse 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch panel that boasts with a Full-HD resolution as well as up to 321 nits luminance. The LCD can reproduce 100% of the sRGB color space, and features viewing angles one comes to expect from an IPS-type panel. The laptop comes in a chassis made of magnesium alloy that is robust, lightweight, and stylish-looking - and is only 16.8 mm thick and weighing about 1.5 kilograms.

The Pulse is ryzing

Inside the Tuxedo Pulse 15 sits AMD’s eight-core Ryzen 7 4800H or six-core Ryzen 5 4600H processor with Radeon Vega RX Vega 7 or RX Vega 6 integrated graphics.

The APU is accompanied by up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory as well as an M.2 SSD of up to 2 TB capacity and a PCIe or SATA interface. Connectivity department of the laptop comprises of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a GbE port, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C connectors, an HDMI output, a 9-in1 card reader, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets.

Being equipped with a 91-Wh battery, the Tuxedo Pulse 15 can work for up to 20 hours at minimal display brightness without Wi-Fi on one charge. In a more realistic scenario with medium brightness and Wi-Fi activated, the laptop can run for 11 hours on one charge, the company says.

(Image credit: Tuxedo Computers)

The Tuxedo Pulse 15 is now available for pre-order directly from the company. An entry-level configuration (with a six-core CPU and without Windows) is priced at €896.81 w/ VAT, but without shipping costs. Beefier configs with Windows will cost more. Tuxedo can ship its products internationally and promises to start dispatching the Pulse 15 orders from August 17.

Via Notebookcheck