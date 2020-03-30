This is probably the best value Windows 10 PC on the planet right now

With Windows 10 now well established as the world's most popular desktop operating system, getting your own PC up to speed has never been easier and one of the best deals we've seen on a low-cost PC is one called the AP34 Pro from Beelink, one that we sadly, have never reviewed.

If you're looking for a low-cost way to enjoy all the top Microsoft tools and services, a new deal from popular Chinese retailer Aliexpress, could be the answer unless you want to wait till Black Friday 2020 while remote working from home.

Microsoft sells a copy of Windows 10 Home for $139 and yet if you don’t mind getting a free new PC that you can carry around, it is worth looking at this mini thin client PC.

Beelink AP34 Pro Thin Client Windows 10 PC - $119.60

This is a spectacularly good PC deal; it is fast, well designed with plenty of ports and enough system memory and storage to run Windows 10 reasonably well.

Compact

There have been cheaper PC deals in the past, but these usually come with a significant downside; they are either a second hand machine, or suffer from insufficient memory and onboard capacity (with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage often the norm).

The AP34 Pro is the most affordable and relatively fast Windows 10 PC we’ve found to date. It has an old but capable Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core CPU, 4GB of DDR3L RAM and 64GB of eMMC onboard storage.

It has good connectivity as well with a bevy of ports; you get a Gigabit Ethernet port (a good surprise at this price), 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, two HDMI ports, a card reader, three USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack.

The device is absolutely tiny, hardly bigger than a couple of stacked CD cases and you even have a bracket to mount it at the back of a monitor or TV and an external antenna for improved connectivity. You won’t be able to upgrade it (say by swapping the SSD) though as everything inside is integrated.

