This Instant Pot – which can replace an air fryer – is close to its lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 multicooker , reducing it from £199.99 to just £159.99 . That’s just £10 more expensive than the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it great value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots offer a multitude of cooking methods in one gadget, making them ideal for anyone with limited kitchen countertop space. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 multicooker has a capacity of 7.6 litres and can hold enough food for four to six portions. It comes with two lids, the traditional lid for ‘wet’ cooking methods such as pressure cooking and slow cooking, and an air fryer lid that can be used to make crisp, crunchy fries, as well as roast meats and even bake cakes.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 multicooker 7.6 litre: £199.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Amazon has knocked 20% off the price of this Instant Pot, which adds air frying to the already extensive list of culinary styles these devices typically offer. While this isn’t quite as low as the price we saw for this multicooker on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, when it dropped to £149.99, it's still excellent value, and as we don’t know how long this Instant Pot deal will last we’d suggest you snap it up.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 multicooker 5.7 litre: £179.99 £127.40 at Amazon

Save £52 - Amazon is also offering a saving on the smaller-capacity version of this Instant Pot, which holds 5.7 litres. There’s a 29% saving on the RRP, which while good value, still doesn’t bring the multicooker down to the record-low price of £99.99 that we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It has the same 11 culinary modes as its larger capacity sibling.



The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fry lets you tweak the cooking temperature and duration to suit the dish you’re cooking, although the 11 presets make preparing dishes such as soups, stews, chillies, and even porridge a breeze.

On test, we found the pressure-cooking feature ensured meat was succulent and tender within 60 minutes – far quicker than with traditional cooking methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured that very little noise or steam was emitted.

