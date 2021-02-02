This huge laptop deal cuts a massive £420 off the dual-screen Asus ZenBook Duo

Currys PC World has an amazing laptop deal on at the moment, cutting the price of the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 by £420 to £1,079.

The Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 is an innovative dual-screen laptop. As well as having a main 14-inch screen, it comes with a second screen, known as the ScreenPad Plus, which sits above the keyboard. It can help give you more space to work with, as you can move windows onto the second screen, and it can also show tools and shortcuts for programs.

It can be pretty useful, then, but the high price of the laptop usually means we don't often recommend it. However, with this deal, which sees it drop to its lowest price, the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 is now a very tempting buy, and Currys PC World is selling it for a lot less than John Lewis and Argos.

If you find working on a single laptop screen a bit too cramped, then this is the perfect time to buy Asus' dual-screen ZenBook Duo, with a huge £420 saving.

Not only does the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 have a second screen, it's also very powerful thanks to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card.

This makes it an excellent workstation for creative professionals, or anyone who wants to boost their productivity with one of the most powerful laptops you can get at this new price.

