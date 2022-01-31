This hair dryer that leaves your locks shiny is now at its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed a massive 64% off the price of the Panasonic EH-NA65 hair dryer , reducing it from £109.99 to just £39.99 , which is the best price we’ve ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best hair dryer deals in your region.)

The best hair dryers strike the right balance between power and heat to dry your tresses quickly, without subjecting your hair to heat damage. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Panasonic EH-NA65 hair dryer comes with a ‘quick dry’ nozzle, which splits the airflow into four sections – two more powerful streams in the center and two softer streams on each edge, and on test, we found this sped up drying time by around 30 seconds, making it one of the most effective hair dryers we’ve tested to date.

Save £70 – Amazon has knocked 64% off the price of this Panasonic hair dryer, which uses negative ions that penetrate the hair’s cuticle, reducing static and frizz to ensure a shiny finish. This is a new record-low for the hair dryer, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this hair dryer deal.

The 2000W Panasonic EH-NA65 has four temperature settings, three-speed levels, and a cool-shot function. As well as the ‘quick-dry’ nozzle, you also get a concentrator nozzle for creating sleek, smooth blow-drys, and a diffuser for drying curly hair.

The hair dryer comes in a choice of bright pink or rose gold finishes, but this discount is only available on the pink model. The EH-NA65 also sports an unusual design - a ‘nanoe outlet’ sits on top of the barrel, set slightly back from the air outlet, and projects negative ions into hair to speed up the drying process. However, this forms a hump on top of the barrel, which reminds us of the cockpit section on the exterior of an aeroplane. It’s a design you’ll either love or hate.

