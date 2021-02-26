This exclusive energy deal from People's Energy beats the price cap by £183

Ethical UK energy supplier People's Energy has launched a new fixed tariff that could save you more than £180 on your energy bills - and fix your gas and electricity prices for the next 12 months.

Now is a particularly good time to switch energy supplier, following energy regulator Ofgem's recent announcement that the price cap for customers on standard variable tariffs (SVTs) will rise in April from £1,042 to £1,138. Overall, more than 11 million households in the UK will see their energy bills rise as a result of this change.

If you’re currently on an SVT, then - and you can check by looking at your bill or contacting your supplier - you could save a substantial sum by switching to the new People's Energy Fixed Tariff February 21 v3 tariff. It's available exclusively through our energy comparison service, which is powered by MoneySupermarket. But as with all new energy deals, the offer won't last for long, so if you're interested you'll need to be quick.

To get this exclusive People’s Energy deal switch with our comparison service.

All the savings on this page are calculated based on the energy usage of an average UK home and compared with the new Ofgem price cap of £1,138, which will come into effect on 1 April.

The exact amount you’ll save - and pay - with this tariff will vary, depending on two main factors: how much energy you use and where you live in the UK. To see exactly how much you could save by switching to this deal, add some basic information about your home and energy use into our energy comparison tool. As well as showing you how much you'd save by switching to People's Energy specifically, we'll also show you all the best energy deals in your area from the UK’s best energy suppliers, so you can compare everything on offer and be sure you're choosing the right tariff for your home.

Our exclusive People’s Energy tariff

People’s Energy: Fixed Tariff February 21 v3 | Early exit fees: £30 per fuel | Average annual price: £955/year* | Save £183/year This exclusive People’s Energy deal has 100% renewable electricity and will fix prices for 12 months. It’s also £183 cheaper than the energy price cap, so you can make considerable savings on your energy bills. As an added bonus, this deal comes with 100% renewable electricity as standard. See how much you could save by switching to our exclusive People’s Energy tariff

*Details are subject to change. Average bill value based on Ofgem figures for medium dual-fuel use. All information correct as of 23/02/2021. Offers subject to change or be removed at short notice.

Why should I switch to People’s Energy?

People’s Energy is a well-established energy supplier. Despite only launching in 2017, the company already has 200,000 customers and offers 100% renewable electricity. Plus, the supplier also provides customers with a number of unique benefits. For example, People’s Energy will pay back 75% of its profits to customers through its ‘profits back pledge’ when it starts making enough money.

On top of this, People’s Energy's tariffs are cheap. After all, this exclusive deal offers savings of almost £200 against the new price cap. So, if you’d like to be supplied by an established provider and you’re interested in renewable energy, it’s worth seeing if you could switch to People’s Energy and start saving today.

However, before you switch, there are some terms and conditions you should know. Firstly, it’s important to know that there’s an exit fee of £30 per fuel if you leave before your renewal period (49 days before your tariff is due to end). On top of this, People’s Energy does not currently offer the Warm Home Discount.

See more of the best energy deals in your area