This Eufy robot vacuum is back down to its Black Friday price for today only

Amazon has slashed 31% off the price of the Eufy Robovac G30, reducing it from £319.99 to just £219.00 . That’s the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for this robot vacuum, making it great value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums can clean carpets and hard floors unaided, allowing you to put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Eufy Robovac G30 offers the same suction power as the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid , but lacks the ability to mop as well as vacuum hard floors. However, this is reflected in the former model’s more affordable price tag.

Today's best robot vacuum deal in the UK

Save £100 - Amazon has knocked 31% off the price of this robot vacuum, which comes with BoostIQ - a feature that automatically increases the suction power when the robot vacuum moves from hard floors to carpets. This is the best price we’ve ever seen for this device - however this deal is only available for today, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

The Eufy Robovac G30 has a 0.6-litre dust canister, which is larger than those in most robot vacuums including the G30 Hybrid. On test, we found it easy to empty, as it just slides out of the base of the robot vacuum.

As well as two levels of suction, the robot vacuum also offers a spot cleaning mode that can increase the suction power even further to clear a particularly dirty area of carpet or hard floor. It’s also one of the quietest robot vacuums on the market.

Eufy says the battery will last for up to 100 minutes between charges, but as the robot vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock when the battery is low you don’t need to worry about keeping an eye on just how much power this appliance has left.

