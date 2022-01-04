This Cosori air fryer is back to its Black Friday price

Amazon has slashed 15% off the price of the Cosori ‎CP158-AF air fryer, reducing it from £99.99 to just £84.99 . That’s the same price that the air fryer hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , making it great value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

The best air fryers let you indulge in tasty treats such as fries and chicken wings without requiring gallons of oil to create the crisp, crunchy exterior that makes them so moreish. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

The Cosori CP158-AF has a capacity of 5.5 litres and can hold enough food for four to six portions. It offers the same 11 cooking presets as the Cosori CP137-AF air fryer, although the CP137 has a smaller 3.5-litre capacity, which is only enough for up to four portions.

Today's best Cosori air fryer deal in the UK

Cosori ‎CP158-AF air fryer: £99.99 Cosori ‎CP158-AF air fryer: £99.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - Amazon has knocked 15% off the cost of this sleek black air fryer, which according to Cosori uses up to 85% less oil than deep frying. While this is the same price we saw for this air fryer on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, it’s not the lowest we’ve ever seen it hit, as it dropped to £74.99 in summer 2021. That said, it's still excellent value at this price.

The Cosori CP158-AF, which is also available in white or red for the same discounted price, is a basket-style air fryer that sees food placed in the dishwasher-safe and then inserted into the air fryer for cooking. It impressed us with its ability to crisp frozen steak-cut fries, homemade fries and chicken wings, with very little oil and faster than conventional cooking methods.

It has a handy ‘shake reminder’ that alerts you when food should be turned halfway through cooking to ensure that it’s crisp and evenly browned all over. On top of that, a ‘keep warm’ setting can maintain the temperature of your food for up to 30 minutes after cooking has finished.

