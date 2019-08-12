This amazing £800 Apple MacBook 12-inch deal is perfect for students going back to school

If you're a student preparing to go back to school and are looking for a new laptop, then Currys currently has an absolutely brilliant deal on the 12-inch MacBook, which knocks £366 off the asking price.

Even if you're not a student, this is a fantastic deal on an excellent laptop. This model features a 12-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, Intel Core m3 processor and 8GB of RAM.

This makes it an ideal choice for day-to-day productivity tasks. Coupled with Apple's renowned build and design quality, the 12-inch MacBook is thin and light enough to carry with you between lessons, lectures and meetings.

Apple MacBook 12-inch with Retina display £1,165 £799 at Currys

This beautifully thin-and-light MacBook from Apple features a gorgeous 12-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The Intel Core m3 processor isn't the most powerful CPU in the world, but it's more than enough for word processing, web browsing and other regular tasks.View Deal

Of course, you don't need to be a student to take advantage of this excellent deal, and at this price, stock might not last long.