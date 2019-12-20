This 55-inch 4K TV is £700 cheaper in outstanding Christmas deal

If you're looking for a new 4K TV (and you need it to come in time for Christmas), the LG B9 OLED TV is a great choice – and now, thanks to a brilliant early Boxing Day deal from Amazon, it's £700 cheaper than you would expect.

This 4K TV is usually £1,799, but Amazon has slashed the price to just £1,099 – a huge saving of 39%. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best LG B9 OLED TV prices in your region.)

Today's best 4K TV deal

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,099 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Despite its cheap price, this is no bargain basement TV; LG's α7 Intelligent Processor provides sharp detail, making your 4K films and TV shows look fantastic.

The B9 also excels at truly black areas of the screen and using the OLED panel’s capabilities to contrast that with rich colours and lights – it may not look as bright as higher-end sets, but it still performs admirably, particularly at this price.

Alongside Dolby Vision you get Dolby Atmos audio, making your films sound more immersive, too.

The LG B9 OLED benefits from LG's webOS smart TV platform, which gives you access to apps like NOW TV, Netflix, Amazon, Prime Video, Rakuten, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, and My5; in our LG B9 OLED TV review, we were impressed by how fast and intuitive the interface was to use.

The remote comes with a microphone built-in, so you can control your TV with your voice; you can also speak to Google Assistant or Alexa via compatible smart speakers.

Not in the UK? Check out the best LG B9 OLED prices in your region below: