These two SIM only deals are the best options around this weekend

Looking to get a new SIM plan this weekend? While there are plenty of fantastic options out there, two SIM only deals stand out from the rest. These come from the networks Three and Smarty.

Of the two, the Three deal is the one that will interest most people. While it is slightly more expensive at £16 a month, it offers a completely unlimited data SIM plan and includes 5G at no extra cost.

That makes it the cheapest unlimited data plan around but if you want to get your costs lower, Smarty has a great alternative. Right now you can get its 100GB of data plan for only £14 a month.

That price is down from £17 per month and is overall the cheapest price available for this much data. Plus, Smarty's SIM plans operate on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £17 £14 a month

A great alternative to the above deal, this SIM plan from Smarty will only cost you £14 a month - down from its original price of £17. For that price, you'll get your hands on 100GB of data - plenty for most people's monthly usage. Plus, because Smarty works on 1-month rolling plans, you can leave at any time.

View Deal